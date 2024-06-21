Social media
Domestic funds keep Qatar Stock Exchange afloat on positive course for 13th day

The transport and industrials counters witnessed higher than average selling pressure

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 21, 2024
The Qatar Stock Exchange yesterday entered the 13th consecutive day of bullish run, having gained more than 15 points on the back of buying support from domestic institutions.
The transport and industrials counters witnessed higher than average selling pressure as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.16% to 9,702.17 points, although it touched an intraday high of 9,730 points.
The local retail investors were seen net buyers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated further to 10.42%.
The Arab individuals were increasingly net buyers in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR0.3bn or 0.05% to QR563.01bn on the back of microcap segments.
The foreign retail investors turned bullish in the main market, which saw 0.03mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.08mn trade across 11 deals.
However, the foreign institutions were increasingly net profit takers in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds and treasury bills.
The Islamic index was seen gaining slower than the other indices in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.
The Total Return Index gained 0.16%, the All Share Index by 0.03% and the All Islamic Index by 0.03% in the main market.
The transport sector index shot up 1.69% and industrials 0.59%; while consumer goods and services declined 1.68%, real estate (1.5%), insurance (1.05%), telecom (0.45%) and banks and financial services (0.03%).
Major movers included Milaha, Al Khaleej Takaful, Doha Insurance, Dukhan Bank, Qatar Islamic Insurance, Dlala, Qatari German Medial Devices, Industries Qatar and Estithmar Holding.
Nevertheless, Al Meera, Zad Holding, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Qatar Insurance, United Development Company, Doha Bank, QIIB, Woqod, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Barwa, Vodafone Qatar and Nakilat were among the losers in the main bourse.
In the venture market, Al Mahhar Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.
The domestic institutions’ net buying increased drastically to QR157.42mn compared to QR39.04mn on June 19.
The Qatari individuals were net buyers to the tune of QR11.4mn against net sellers of QR2.9mn the previous day.
The Arab individual investors’ net buying strengthened perceptibly to QR5.67mn compared to QR2.98mn on Wednesday.
The foreign retail investors were net buyers to the extent of QR2.04mn against net sellers of QR1.27mn on June 19.
However, the foreign institutions’ net selling grew substantially to QR172.74mn compared to QR37.06mn the previous day.
The Gulf institutions’ net profit booking expanded noticeably to QR3.07mn against QR0.5mn on Wednesday.
The Gulf individual investors’ net selling increased marginally to QR0.7mn compared to QR0.29mn on June 19.
The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the 13th straight session.
Trade volumes in the main market soared 82% to 169.03mn shares and value more than doubled to QR767.61mn on 19% jump in transactions to 16,029.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

