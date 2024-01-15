Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif Al Zayani expressed his deep pride for the distinguished achievements of Bahraini diplomacy.

The Foreign Ministry held a ceremony on the occasion of the Diplomatic Day of Bahrain yesterday which was attended by the minister, senior officials, heads of diplomatic and consular missions of the kingdom abroad, and administrative and diplomatic staff.

The minister delivered a speech in which he conveyed to the members of the ministry greetings of His Majesty King Hamad and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, wishing them success in performing their national duty and advancing Bahraini diplomacy.

The minister pointed out that the celebration of the Diplomatic Day of Bahrain reflects the keenness of the King, his appreciation and great interest in the diplomatic work, and his employees and cadres, as well as the King’s belief in the constructive active role played by Bahraini diplomacy in consolidating friendly relations and co-operation with brotherly and friendly countries, preserving the interests of the homeland and citizens at home and abroad, spreading the values of peace, tolerance, coexistence and human brotherhood, and strengthening international co-operation with the countries of the world in accordance with the rules of international law and international conventions.

He also expressed his deep pride for the distinguished achievements of Bahraini diplomacy in all fields of diplomatic work, through its national journey that spanned nearly 55 years, in accordance with a balanced and effective diplomatic approach based on moderation, determination and perseverance to care for the higher interests of the homeland and its citizens first and foremost, praising his happiness for the sincere and dedicated efforts made by heads of diplomatic missions and ministry employees, diplomats and administrators at home and abroad.

He also praised the continuous efforts of the diplomats and administrators working in Bahrain’s diplomatic missions abroad, while they are away from the homeland, family and friends, working efficiently for their country, caring for its interests, highlighting its civilisational achievements and extending bridges of co-operation with the countries of the world, assuring them of the keenness of the ministry and all its officials and employees to support them on a continuous basis, in all that would facilitate their diplomatic missions outside the kingdom during their mission.

The Foreign Minister said that this national occasion is an opportunity to affirm our determination to continue efforts and dedication in making the kingdom at the forefront.

The ceremony also featured a film that reviews the remarkable and tangible achievements of the ministry over the past year, as well as the hard work and dedication of the team of the ministry which contributed greatly to serving the foreign policy objectives of the kingdom, protecting its supreme interests, and enhancing its regional and international status and role.

The minister also honoured a number of the ministry’s distinguished diplomatic and administrative staff in accordance with the “Excellence” system of 2023, who contributed with their tireless efforts to develop performance and improve productivity, and also honoured individual and collective initiatives among the best winning initiatives of 2023.

At the end of the ceremony, a staff competition was held that highlighted the history of active Bahraini diplomacy and diplomatic work since the establishment of the Foreign Affairs Department in 1969.