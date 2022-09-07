The Dubai Crown Prince has just posted a one-word tweet. "Dubai," tweeted Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Wednesday.

And within minutes, the tweet has amassed hundreds of likes, with several retweeting it. Puzzled as to what it means? Well, the Dubai Crown Prince is among the most social media savvy leaders in the world, with millions of followers on Twitter and Instagram. With his one-word tweet, he has joined the latest social media fad that has taken over the world of Twitter.

If you are active on the microblogging platform, you may have come across several one-word tweets posted from prominent accounts. The US' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) tweeted 'universe' last week, while US President Joe Biden shared this post, which has since gone viral:

As Khaleej Times reported, the trend seems to have originated with the US railroad corporation Amtrak tweeting 'trains' without any apparent reason. After it sparked a new social media fad, Amtrak has now pinned the tweet, so it appears at the very top of its Twitter page.

After the tweet on September 1, prominent accounts — including those of celebrities — got into the act. There is no fixed logic to what the tweet represents, with the word describing everything from an ideology to a concept and random facts.

In the UAE, Emirates airline had a hilarious exchange with netizens with the trend:

The Dubai Police added an extra word and a character to the trend:

Khaleej Times followed the Dubai Police in taking the trend to the next level:

