The Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued a statement for all departing passengers to check cabin baggage rules with their airlines for weight allowed for baggage that can be carried on the board. Generally departing passengers carry handbags or cabin baggage which are beyond permissible weight of 7 kgs for economy class and 11 kgs for business class and first class.

