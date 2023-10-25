Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has opened applications for the fourth batch of Dubai Future Experts Programme under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation.

The programme prepares and equips national talents with skills and tools for designing the future, providing a platform for them to participate in the process of creating the future in Dubai and the UAE.

Dubai Future Experts Programme, which was developed in cooperation between DFF and The Executive Council of Dubai, and overseen by the Dubai Future Academy, is open to middle and senior management within Dubai’s government entities. Applicants have until 20th November to apply via the link: (www.dubaifuture.ae/dfep-2024).

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of DFF, said, “During its previous batches, the Dubai Future Experts Programme has helped Dubai to achieve its leadership’s directives. It has prepared top national talent who have since contributed to enhancing the future-readiness of government entities, especially for changes that demand a forward-looking approach and future thinking.”

He added, “The innovative skills and tools that future designers acquired during their participation in the programme were an important addition to the process of building excellence in government work in Dubai. The programme has contributed to spreading and strengthening a culture of innovation and foresight within government in line with Dubai’s vision to be among the most future-ready cities in the world.”

Future skills

The fourth batch of the Dubai Future Experts Program will launch in January 2024. The programme includes two levels, each lasting three months, and gives participants the opportunity to graduate from the “Certified Foresight Practitioner” level to the “Certified Foresight Ambassador” level.

Last September, Sheikh Hamdan witnessed the graduation of members of the third batch of the Dubai Future Experts Programme and was briefed on a group of projects, research reports and future scenarios that participants developed.