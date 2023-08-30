Deputy King His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa has highlighted the importance of further supporting the education sector and its role in advancing Bahrainis’ skillset to bolster their contributions for the kingdom’s national development.He also emphasised the importance of providing a quality public and private education environment that supports innovation and creativity in line with the educational goals.This came as HRH Prince Salman yesterday met St Christopher’s School principal Dr Simon Watson at Gudaibiya Palace.He was briefed by Dr Watson on St Christopher’s development plans and programmes.

The Deputy King expressed his appreciation of the school, its administration and staff’s role in developing the kingdom’s education sector over the years.Dr Watson expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to meet HRH Prince Salman and noted his commitment to bolstering the kingdom’s education sector.Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa and the Cabinet Affairs Minister Hamad Al Malki also attended the meeting.

