The department's specialists are monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed.

Oman Meteorology said in a statement :"A depression is centered northwest of the Indian subcontinent with expectations of it moving westward towards the northeast of the Arabian Sea on Friday or Saturday (30 or 31 August 2024) with no impact on the Sultanate during the next four days. Specialists at the National Multiple Hazards Early Warning Centre are following the expected weather conditions and their developments. "

