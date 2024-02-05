Egypt - The Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Sunday that the Israeli aggression has killed 27,365 people and injured 66,630 others since 7 October. It said that the occupation forces committed 14 massacres in Gaza, killing 127 and wounding 178 in 24 hours.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that the Al Amal Hospital, which has been besieged by the occupation forces for two weeks, is facing a humanitarian disaster due to the lack of food, medicine, and fuel. It said that the hospital has enough fuel to operate for only one week and that it lacks the basic needs for some vulnerable groups, such as milk and diapers for children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

The organisation said that for the fifth day in a row, it failed to coordinate the transfer of patients and wounded from the hospital to receive treatment elsewhere. It also said that it failed to secure oxygen for the intensive care and operation rooms and the fuel needed to run the hospital. It confirmed that the hospital is still under heavy fire and that the occupation vehicles are blocking all the directions of the hospital, preventing the entry and exit of ambulances, medical teams, and displaced people.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned that Gazans are “dying before the eyes of the world” in a unique disaster. The agency warned on its “X” platform account of the hunger crisis and the humanitarian tragedy that is worsening every day in the Gaza Strip, due to the Israeli attacks and siege.

It said: “An unprecedented catastrophe is happening before our eyes in Gaza,” stressing that “people are dying before the eyes of the world.”

The Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth said that his country cannot abandon the Palestinian people and that this is the wrong time to suspend funding for UNRWA. He urged the donor countries to think about the broader consequences of stopping UNRWA services in the Gaza Strip, which is facing a real humanitarian catastrophe because of the war.

On the ground, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said that they ambushed an Israeli force in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, killing two soldiers and wounding others. They said that they fought fierce battles with the occupation soldiers and vehicles on the western and southwestern fronts of the city.

The Mujahideen Brigades said that they attacked the Israeli military site “Fajjah” with a missile barrage and hit their targets. They also said that, in a joint operation with the Al-Qassam Brigades, they shelled a gathering of Israeli vehicles and soldiers in the eastern Khan Yunis area and saw enemy aircraft evacuating wounded soldiers after the attack.

