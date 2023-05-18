JEDDAH — Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said that his country will exchange with Saudi Arabia all facilities to reopen embassies in Riyadh and Damascus. “A decision by the leaderships of the two countries had been taken to advance bilateral relations,” he said during the meeting with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan.



Mekdad arrived in Jeddah on Wednesday, heading a high-level delegation of Syria, to attend the Arab foreign ministers’ preparatory meeting ahead of the 32nd Arab League Summit, to be held on Friday.



He said that Syria is undoubtedly standing by all the efforts made by the Arab brothers in order to achieve stability, peace and prosperity for the peoples of the region. The Syrian minister also mentioned how Syria, Saudi Arabia and Egypt were the main nucleus in dealing with issues and disputes, as well as with the crises that were emerging in the region. “This matter would have a significant impact on the prospects for a political solution, dialogue and national reconciliation,” he said while reaffirming that his country cannot be absent from any Arab summit.



It is noteworthy that the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is attending Friday’s summit. This is in response to an invitation that he had received from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman. While confirming Assad’s participation in the summit, Abdel Qader Azouz, advisor to the Syrian Presidency of the Council of Ministers, stressed the importance of the Arab role in resolving the Syrian crisis. Azouz stressed that Syria has always been one of the countries that are most keen to attend summits and meetings of the Arab League.



The advisor also spoke about Saudi Arabia’s role in bringing Syria back to the Arab fold, explaining that Damascus views with great satisfaction the efforts made by the Kingdom to restore its position and resume its activities in the Arab League and also in supporting stability through the Saudi-Iranian agreement. It pays to clear up problems and work to resolve differences through dialogue, communication, and constructive and effective openness, he added.

