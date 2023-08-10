The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has issued a circular to government agencies specifying the conditions for a government employee to combine work and study, the most prominent of which is the non-confl ict between study and work hours, and non-compliance with adjusting the employee’s status after obtaining the degree, reports Al-Qabas daily. The CSC head Dr. Essam Al-Rubaian, confirmed in the circular that, according to the decision issued by the Council during a meeting held on July 18, the employee may, after appointment, study at his own expense without obtaining leave or a scholarship, provided that the study takes place inside Kuwait, and the study does not conflict with the official working hours, without prejudice to regularity at work.

The circular stated that the employee should notify his employer of his enrollment in studies at his own expense, provided that the employer follows up on the employee’s condition and the extent of his study’s impact on his scheduled working hours, and the extent of his regularity and commitment to performing his job duties. He explained that the responsibility rests with the immediate manager, who bears the responsibility for verifying the employee’s regularity at work during the study period, and conducting accurate follow-up on his attendance.

The circular pointed out that the employer must take the necessary legal measures if proven that the employee who is enrolled in the study has violated the job duties, and the employee is subject to disciplinary accountability for this breach of duties in accordance with the legal decision. The circular stated that the combination of work and study outside the scope of the list of scholarships and study leaves, in the event of obtaining the qualification, does not entail any obligation to modify the status of the employee, change his position, raise his classified job level, occupy any supervisory position, or pay any allowances, or bonuses, or arranging any other job or financial effects on the qualification obtained. He pointed out that it is permissible for the employer, within the framework of its discretion and the extent of its need for the specialization of the qualification obtained by the employee, in the event that the specialization of the qualification is among the specializations approved in the scholarship plan of the entity, to decide to benefit from it and then arrange the financial or functional implications related to that.