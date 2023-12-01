DUBAI - The Green Zone at the COP28, overseen and managed by the conference presidency team, serves as a central hub for climate-related activities, enriching the experience for visitors to the world's premier climate event hosted by the UAE.

It facilitates constructive dialogues on climate action, welcoming participants from governmental and private sectors, media, youth, and non-governmental organisations, as well as Blue Zone delegates, a UNFCCC-managed site open to UN-accredited participants.

Starting on 3rd December, the Green Zone will host attendees throughout the COP28 week, providing access to exhibitions, interactive displays on various climate issues, artistic installations, film screenings, and over 300 dialogues addressing sustainability and climate change.

The Green Zone is a collaborative space, translating ideas and climate policies into tangible outcomes. It accommodates diverse stakeholders to accelerate the transition in the energy sector, building upon a legacy of impactful initiatives aligned with sustainable development goals.

The zone boasts the world's largest gathering of climate enthusiasts, featuring interactive exhibits, artistic displays, film screenings, and over 300 dialogue sessions on sustainability and climate change.

Over 200 groups, including private companies, civil society organisations, and government entities, offer visitors the opportunity to engage during the Green Zone's official working hours from 10 am to 6 pm, with some events extending from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Tickets for the Green Zone can be reserved at Cop28.com/greenpass, where a detailed map is also available to enhance participation and benefit from the zone's event schedule. Children aged 12 or younger can enter without tickets.

Specialised centres within the Green Zone provide opportunities for learning, skill development, and collaboration to address climate change. These spaces of discovery include:

Energy Transition Hub

The Energy Transition Hub will be a place for connecting, collaborating, and sharing insights, strategies, and solutions to combat climate change. It will provide a platform for leaders and innovators to showcase their sustainability plans and create strategic partnerships that accelerate progress toward net zero.

Knowledge Hub

The Knowledge Hub will serve as a platform to bring together NGOs, UAE government ministries, local government entities, and their partners. It will offer thematic experiences focusing on climate challenges and solutions. It will also provide a relaxed networking area with ample seating and grab-and-go food and drink options.

Climate Finance Hub

The Climate Finance Hub will be at the centre of COP28's transformative mission, hosting key financial industry players. It will be a dynamic space for discussions and commitments on carbon markets, green capital, global finance, energy transition pathways, and a just and fair transition for emerging markets and developing economies. It will help chart the course towards a greener, more resilient future, where global finance is redefined through a new framework for lasting impact.

Technology & Innovation Hub

The Technology and Innovation Hub will be where cutting-edge technologies and progressive thinking will converge to create innovative solutions to tackle climate change and keep 1.5°C within reach. It will act as a catalyst and help governments, businesses, and civil society collaborate and leverage climate technologies to address the most pressing issues.

Startup Village

The Startup Village will be a dedicated space within the Tech and Innovation Hub, featuring over 100 climate tech startups. This village will be open to the public, allowing them to engage with these startups and learn about the latest climate technologies.

Humanitarian Hub

The Humanitarian Hub will raise awareness about the humanitarian impacts of the climate crisis and inspire action to address climate-related risks. Curated and operated by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) on behalf of the Inter Agency Standing Committee (IASC), the hub will feature initiatives from diverse partners and stakeholders, with a focus on smaller and local organisations, civil society groups, and representatives of affected communities.

Youth Hub

The Youth Hub is a home away from home for young people to gather and organise events, exchange ideas, find opportunities, and engage in climate change discussions. Curated and operated by the Federal Youth Authority under the Ministry of Culture and Youth and supported by the COP28 Youth Climate Champion, it is a space for young people and visitors to embark on an empowering journey and collectively imagine a more sustainable future.

Greening Education Hub

In partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Greening Education Pavilion – also known as Erth, Legacy for the Land of Zayed - will bring together government officials, policymakers, experts, students, educators, schools, universities, and public and private entities. They will discuss, learn, and share knowledge on climate education, guided by the Greening Education Partnership Framework.