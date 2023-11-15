When COP28 opens, the public will get to see firsthand how fruits and vegetables are grown in the desert — with a new farm that has been built at Expo City Dubai (ECD).

Called Expo City Farm, these indoor and outdoor spaces will be teeming with climate-resilient crops in time for COP28 and remain as a permanent fixture in the Expo community.

During the global climate summit, the farm will host community workshops and cooking classes with sustainability-minded chefs and professionals.

It is open to the public for free and is one of the attractions for UAE residents and visitors to come to COP28 and actively make a pledge to the planet.

COP28 or the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is happening from November 30 to December 12.

Speaking to Khaleej Times after a media briefing on Tuesday, Marjan Faraidooni, chief of education and culture for ECD, said: “COP28 is a major international climate event and we have Green Zone where families and the general public can be part of COP28.

“We call on them to take a pledge for people and planet – what they can do to make this planet better,” she underlined.

Two zones

COP28 is divided into two zones. The Green Zone is an open space for the public to promote dialogue and awareness around climate action. The Blue Zone, meanwhile, is reserved for world leaders, government delegations, and those accredited with the United Nations body tasked with coordinating the global response to the threat of climate change.

Faraidooni said: “ECD will welcome visitors for an exciting programme of activities for the COP28 climate summit, with events spanning musicals and art exhibitions to captivating discussions and ‘green’ farming and dining taking place as part of the Green Zone — a space open to all members of the public to engage in climate education and action.”

