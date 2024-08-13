Egypt-based Concrete Plus for Engineering and Construction has agreed with the Saudi Zahran Holding Company to carry out a mixed-use real estate project in Saudi Arabia with investments estimated at SAR 2 billion, Concrete Plus’ CEO Tarek Youssef told Asharq Business.

The project covers the establishment of a tower comprising hospitality, administrative, and commercial units in Riyadh, Youssef said.

He added that the project’s final contracts are set to be sealed within the third quarter (Q3) of the current year.

Moreover, Youssef highlighted that expanding in the Saudi and Libyan markets is a top priority as far as global expansion is concerned.

