Sustainable Development Minister Noor Al Khulaif met Amina J Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the United Nations and chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group, on the sideline of her participation in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2023 Summit.
The meeting discussed co-operation, especially in achieving the SDGs.
The minister highlighted Bahrain's national commitment to the SDGs that will be discussed at the summit.