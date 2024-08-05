RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce confirmed in its recent report that enabling a non-Saudi person to work for his own account by using the name, license or commercial register of a Saudi or investor is considered as commercial cover-up (tasattur).



The ministry had previously disclosed that citizens and residents, who act as whistleblowers in reporting commercial cover-up cases, will be granted a financial reward of up to 30 percent of the total value of the fines imposed by a court or competent authority.

The reward will be granted immediately after providing substantial evidence proving the cover-up, and collecting the fine of the cover-up, which reaches SR1 million for each violator according to the Anti-Concealment Law.

