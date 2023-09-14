Social media
Climate workshop hosted by MoECC concludes in Doha

The two-day event, titled ‘Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and Climate Finance Mechanisms’ brought together a diverse assembly of 100 delegates and visitors from around the world

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 14, 2023
CLIMATE CHANGE
The climate change prevention and sustainable energy workshop, organised by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) in collaboration with the Al-Attiyah Foundation, successfully concluded on Wednesday.
The two-day event, titled ‘Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and Climate Finance Mechanisms’ brought together a diverse assembly of 100 delegates and visitors from around the world to examine the opportunities and challenges surrounding the strategic implementation of Article 6, particularly in the context of the State of Qatar and the Mena Region.
Throughout the event, attendees participated in vibrant discussions, interactive sessions, and thematic panels that spanned a wide spectrum of topics.
These dialogues explored the fundamental principles of Article 6, debated the intricacies of the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) and other carbon market mechanisms outside the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), among other critical subjects.
The workshop commenced with insightful speeches from HE Abdullah bin Hamad al-Attiyah, the former deputy prime minister and minister of energy and Founder and Chairman of the Al-Attiyah Foundation, and HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Sheikh Dr Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali al- Thani.
Speaking at the workshop, al-Attiyah stated: “This event takes place at a juncture where we are witnessing heightened collaboration between nations, along with initiatives fostering public-private partnerships, all in the pursuit of addressing climate change. I commend the teams for orchestrating this timely event centred around a topic that holds vast potential for enhanced cooperation among nations.”
Sheikh Dr Faleh said: “The event sought to initiate an inclusive process for crafting a suitable carbon markets strategy for Qatar. The various panel discussions strived to guarantee that all pertinent stakeholders were thoroughly briefed and up to date on the most recent global carbon markets advancements, serving as a foundation for the Qatari initiative.”
