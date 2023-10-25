Three Chinese Naval warships are on a four-day courtesy visit to Qatar on their journey back home after completing a four-month mission in the waters off Somalia. The fleet arrived at Hamad Port on Tuesday afternoon after departing from Oman and Kuwait. After Qatar, warships will visit the United Arab Emirates before returning to China.

Upon their arrival, Charge d’Affaires of China in Qatar Chen Yue, along with Director of Directorate of Education and Courses in the Qatar Navy Brigadier-General Staff (Navy) Khaled Jalil Al Ruwaili, Chinese Defence Attache Colonel Yang Yongzhi and a large number of the Chinese overseas community welcomed Commander of Escort Task Group 156, PLA Navy, Captains Sun Bo and Li Jiamei.

Talking to Qatar Tribune, Chinese Charge d’Affaires Chen Yue said the courtesy visit of the Chinese fleet to Hamad Port would further bolster the strategic relationship between Qatar and China. He pointed out that this marks the first visit by Chinese naval vessels to Qatar since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasised the strong ties between China and Qatar across various sectors.He expressed a desire to further strengthen the existing bilateral relations.

Commander of the Chinese Escort Task Group Captain Sun Bo thanked the authorities at Hamad Port for their assistance in accommodating the fleet. He commended the port for its advanced and expansive facilities.

