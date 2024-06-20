Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Central Bank Digital Cur...
FINTECH

Central Bank Digital Currency seen important priority for Gulf countries, says IMF blog

Reuters Images
Reuters Images
Reuters Images

Close on the heels of Qatar laying the foundation for the central bank digital currency (CBDC) regime

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 20, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
IMFQATARFINTECH
PHOTO
Close on the heels of Qatar laying the foundation for the central bank digital currency (CBDC) regime, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) blog has said CBDC appears to be an important priority for oil exporters and the Gulf countries.

"CBDCs can potentially help improve the efficiency of cross-border payment services. This appears to be an important priority for oil exporters and the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE," an IMF blog said, quoting a recent departmental paper 'Central Bank Digital Currencies in the Middle East and Central Asia.'

Reasoning for the priority, the report said it was because cross-border payments tend to have frictions like varying data formats and operating rules across regions and complex compliance checks. CBDCs that can address these inefficiencies could significantly cut transaction costs.

Some countries have already introduced cross-border technology platforms to address these issues and promote digital currency payments between countries, it said, highlighting the Buna cross-border payment system, created by the Arab Monetary Fund in 2020.

The IMF blog said almost two-thirds of countries in the Middle East and Central Asia are exploring adopting a CBDC as a way to promote financial inclusion and improve the efficiency of cross-border payments.

Many of the 19 countries currently exploring a CBDC are at the research stage. Bahrain, Georgia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE have moved to the more advanced “proof-of-concept” stage. Kazakhstan is the most advanced after two pilot programmes for the digital tinge.

The Qatar Central Bank recently said it has developed the infrastructure for the CBDC project, which will enter its first experimental phase extending to October 2024.

It aims to achieve a set of primary objectives, including leveraging artificial intelligence technologies, distributed ledger technology, and emerging technologies and establish a strong foundation to enhance liquidity by expanding participation in financial market facilities, considering the aspects related to information security during project implementation.

The IMF blog said CBDCs can advance financial inclusion by fostering competition in the payments market and allowing for transactions to be settled more directly and with less intermediation, in turn lowering the cost of financial services and making them more accessible.

Highlighting that deposits make up a large share of bank funding in the region, about 83%; it said because a CBDC may compete with bank deposits, it could weigh on bank profits and lending and have implications for financial stability.

However, lenders in the region generally have adequate capital levels, profit margins, and liquidity buffers, and their relatively high concentration may limit strains on deposits, it said, adding large banks are especially dominant in the GCC countries.

In the GCC, financial systems are large, having grown in recent years thanks to buoyant economic activity fuelled by large hydrocarbon proceeds and abundant liquidity.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

OIL AND GAS

Vallourec wins two-year extension for $900mln Adnoc contract

Vallourec wins two-year extension for $900mln Adnoc contract
Vallourec wins two-year extension for $900mln Adnoc contract
TRANSPORT

Objectives of establishing a Gulf railway network

Objectives of establishing a Gulf railway network
Objectives of establishing a Gulf railway network
WEATHER

48 degree Celsius recorded in Barka, Oman

48 degree Celsius recorded in Barka, Oman
48 degree Celsius recorded in Barka, Oman
OIL AND GAS

Kuwait oil price up to $86.73 pb

Kuwait oil price up to $86.73 pb
Kuwait oil price up to $86.73 pb
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Dukhan Bank, Qatar attains international security certifications

Dukhan Bank, Qatar attains international security certifications
Dukhan Bank, Qatar attains international security certifications
HAJ

Qatar's Haj pilgrims safe, begin journey back home

Qatar's Haj pilgrims safe, begin journey back home
Qatar's Haj pilgrims safe, begin journey back home
AID

Fourth batch of Qatari aid arrives in Namibia

Fourth batch of Qatari aid arrives in Namibia
Fourth batch of Qatari aid arrives in Namibia
DIPLOMACY

Qatar reiterates support for Sudan's unity, sovereignty

Qatar reiterates support for Sudan's unity, sovereignty
Qatar reiterates support for Sudan's unity, sovereignty

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Dubai is the most expensive city for employees in the Middle East

2.

6,700 millionaires expected to move to UAE by end of 2024

3.

UAE wealth fund ADIA buys stake in Indian defense company

4.

Foreign capital inflows in GCC equity markets surge to $616.7mln

5.

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala-backed ADCP invests in US-based equity firm Haveli

RELATED ARTICLES
1

QNB and Mastercard host Commercial Payments Forum on ‘Digitisation and Beyond’ in Qatar

2

First phase of digital currency in Qatar to extend until October 2024

3

Qatar Charity app allows donations for various initiatives

4

Qatar Central Bank readies infrastructure for Central Bank Digital Currency project

5

QNB, Ooredoo Fintech extend partnership to revolutionise fintech services in Oman

LEADERSHIP TALKS

EQUITIES

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%
INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

LATEST VIDEO

INVESTMENT

VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA

VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA
VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

Mubadala Capital, QIA led Iambic Therapeutics’ $50mln Series B funding

Mubadala Capital, QIA led Iambic Therapeutics’ $50mln Series B funding
Mubadala Capital, QIA led Iambic Therapeutics’ $50mln Series B funding
ACQUISITION

UAE renewables giant Masdar to acquire Greece’s Terna Energy

TELECOM

UAE’s e& signs JV for multilingual telco initiative

ENERGY

UAE among top 10 countries for energy storage project pipeline

LATEST NEWS
1

Vallourec wins two-year extension for $900mln Adnoc contract

2

Astha Biotech to set up microalgae plant at Kezad Al Ain

3

Model Naomi Campbell gets her own exhibition at London's V&A museum

4

UAE SDGs National Committee, MoEI organise workshops to support sustainable goals

5

Kenyan protesters to return to streets over tax hikes

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds