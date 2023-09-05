THE Cabinet has approved a crucial strategy that aims to encourage innovation to strengthen Bahrain’s position as a digital leader.

Yesterday’s session, chaired by Deputy King His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, was reviewing a memorandum submitted by the ministerial committee for information and communication technology.

The Digital Economy Sector Strategy is part of the Economic Recovery Plan’s priority to develop promising sectors.

It is based on three main pillars under which 48 programmes fall, and aims to diversify the national economy in the digital field.

The Cabinet also expressed its pride in the UAE for the successful return of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who completed the longest space mission in Arab history following a six-month stay at the International Space Station, where advanced research experiments and studies were conducted to serve humanity.

