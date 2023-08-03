Muscat – Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has addressed concerns regarding the allegedly prohibitive cost of operating flights to Salalah, which some airlines claim hinder their ability to increase service frequency to Dhofar.

CAA’s statement was in response to remarks attributed to Capt Mohammed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, who reportedly voiced his concern during a panel discussion at the 3rd Arab Forum for Tourism and Heritage in Salalah.

“We will not increase the number of flights to Salalah because it is an unprofitable route for us due to the fees and taxes we pay. We currently pay RO20 in taxes for a ticket worth RO50 during the khareef season,” Capt Ahmed reportedly stated.

He urged a collaborative effort by government agencies to address the matter.

CAA said a comprehensive analytical study was conducted on the fees levied on domestic flights. The study considered the authority’s departure and air navigation fees, as well as landing and parking fees charged by Oman Airports Company.

‘The study showed that the fees for July 2023 were RO8.857 per passenger for return trips between Muscat International Airport and Salalah Airport,’ the authority stated

It further explained that competition between the two ground handling companies at Muscat International Airport offers airlines the opportunity to secure competitive pricing for services.

Reiterating its commitment to making domestic flights more affordable and available as per market demand, the authority confirmed that it is working closely with concerned authorities and strategic partners.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

