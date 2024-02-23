The Boursa Kuwait continued its positive momentum for the third consecutive session this week, with all major indices recording gains. The general market index increased by 0.35 percent to close at 7420.42 points, while the Premier Market Index rose by 0.35 percent to 8135.25 points, and the main market index saw a 0.36 percent increase to reach 6075.95 points. Overall liquidity amounted to 65.8 million dinars, with a total of 306.4 million shares traded through 17,950 transactions, reports Al-Jarida daily.



Investor focus remained on leading stocks, particularly Kuwait Finance House, which saw significant trading volume and breached the 800 fils level. Agility and Masharie stocks also experienced gains, with the latter rebounding from previous losses. Additionally, there were modest gains in Human Soft shares, while major bank shares like National Bank, Boubyan, and Al-Khaleej performed well and contributed to overall liquidity. However, some stocks like Arzan and Kuwait Real Estate experienced declines, while others like IFA showed positive movement. Notably, new selective stocks, including collections and Osas, attracted investor attention and saw signifi- cant increases during the session. Overall, trading activity remained positive with high liquidity exceeding 65 million dinars. Investors are now awaiting the final trading session before a four-day holiday for National and Liberation Days, with expectations of continued market activity and possibly further gains.

