Bahrain's Labour Fund Tamkeen will sponsor the Bahrain Pavilion at the upcoming Gitex Exhibition 2022, which kicks off in Dubai on October 10.

More than 140 countries are participating in the expo which runs for five days at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Bahrain Pavilion will host 30 SMEs and startups in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT). Additionally, several partners active in Bahrain’s startup ecosystem will represent the Kingdom at the event this year, with Bahrain’s participation being organised in collaboration with the Bahrain Technology Companies Society (BTECH).

The participation of Bahraini businesses at the exhibition reflects the Kingdom’s leading role in global forums, highlighting the Bahrain’s continuous support for the local startup and entrepreneurship ecosystem, which in turn facilitates the growth of a number of economic sectors, including the high-potential ICT sector, said a statement.

Maha Mofeez, Acting Chief Executive of Tamkeen, reiterated Tamkeen’s continuous efforts to empower Bahraini enterprises and support them by facilitating their participation at this year’s Gitex exhibition, a key platform for some of the largest global companies in the ICT field.

She said: “This participation highlights Bahrain’s position as a tech hub in both the GCC and the Middle East. It will provide local enterprises the opportunity to meet key players in this space, allowing them to view the latest technological developments, while also offering them the chance to showcase their own products and services to potential customers”.

BTECH Chairman Tareq Fakhroo praised the ongoing partnership with Tamkeen, emphasising the importance of this cooperation to further develop the technology sector in the Kingdom by benchmarking against the latest products and trends of leading international tech companies, while also supporting digital transformation by implementing technologies in response to rapid changes in the global economy.

