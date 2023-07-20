HOUSING and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi, and Sustainable Development Minister Noor Al Khulaif, met with Abdallah Al Dardari, the UN assistant secretary-general, UNDP assistant administrator and director of the UNDP Regional Bureau for Arab States, on the sidelines of Bahrain’s participation at the United Nations High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development 2023, to present the country’s second Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the progress made towards achieving the sustainable development goals and accelerating the realisation of the 2030 Agenda.

During the meeting, the ministers affirmed the kingdom’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and further integrating the 2030 Agenda into the Government Plan and its associated programmes and policies.The ministers outlined that under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad and with the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Bahrain continues to adopt strategies and policies that contribute to fulfilling citizens’ aspirations to achieve prosperity for all.The ministers discussed the innovative practices adopted by the government to accelerate achieving the SDGs, alongside the lessons learnt.

They also shared that the VNR reflects the kingdom’s committed efforts to integrate the 2030 Agenda into its development plans and its desire to accelerate the implementation of SDGs, within the ambit of the nation’s guiding principle of “Leaving No-one Behind.”For his part, Mr Al Dardari expressed his support to Bahrain’s pioneering experience in realising the SDGs, stressing its commendable ability to overcome challenges through innovation, knowledge exchange, and international co-operation.

Meanwhile, the ministers also met the secretary-general of Kuwait’s Supreme Council for Planning and Development Dr Khalid Mahdi who said that the second VNR 2023 of Kuwait is an important barometer of the progress made by Kuwait in achieving the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs.

