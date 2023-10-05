AN afforestation drive aimed at restoring terrestrial ecosystems and promoting sustainability in Bahrain is proving to be a blooming success, with thousands of trees being planted across the country.

A total of 2,218 saplings from eight species have been planted in 19 locations, following the directives of Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa.

This comes in line with the United Nations Envision 2030 Goal 15, which aims to protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, besides managing forests, combating desertification and halting and reversing land degradation and biodiversity loss.

General Shaikh Rashid reaffirmed the ministry’s dedication to implementing sustainable development strategies across the country.

Such initiatives go a long way in combating pollution and increasing the air quality, he said.

Meanwhile, thousands of trees and shrubs are being planted across the island as part of the ‘Forever Green’ campaign launched by the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) in October 2021.

In the second phase of the programme, which began in November last year, 50,814 trees and shrubs were planted over a total area of 13,589sqm across four governorates at a cost of BD177,686.

Trees were planted across 32 sites including parks, walkways, public transport stations, health centres, schools, coasts and streets.

By the end of last year, Bahrain had exceeded its target of planting 140,000 trees by seven per cent.

This year, trees were planted alongside Al Ghous Corniche in Muharraq, the Hatim Al Taie Avenue in Hidd and the car park at the farmers market in Howrat Aali.

More than 20,000 mangrove seedlings were also planted at Umm Al Nassan Island.

The third phase of the campaign is expected to begin later this month.