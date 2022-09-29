Bahrain has underlined the commitment to continue the integrative efforts with Saudi Arabia in the tourism sector, which plays a key role in increasing the contributions of this sector to the national economies of both kingdoms.

This came about as Bahrain’s Minister of Tourism, Fatima bint Jaafar Al-Sairafi, met Ahmed Aqeel AlKhateeb, the Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of her participation in the World Tourism Day held in the island of Bali, Indonesia, under the theme "Rethinking Tourism", reported Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

The ministers also discussed ways to strengthen tourism cooperation and partnerships, as well as how to capitalise on joint experiences.

They also discussed cooperation in organising joint activities in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).