Bahrain Chamber met the Arab-Swiss Chamber to explore ways to strengthen economic co-operation and establish partnerships between businesses in both regions.

Bahrain Chamber chairman Sameer Nass highlighted efforts to attract Swiss firms to the kingdom, particularly in sectors like biotechnology, renewable energy and fintech.

He emphasised the strategic location of both countries, with Bahrain serving as a gateway to the Gulf market and Switzerland offering access to Europe.

The discussions focused on mechanisms to enhance collaboration, including information sharing, joint ventures, and virtual forums to facilitate business opportunities.

Bahrain Chamber first vice-chairman Khaled Najibi praised Bahrain’s economic development model and its position as a business hub.

Hilda Al Hinai, secretary-general of the Arab-Swiss Chamber, commended the kingdom’s attractiveness to Swiss businesses due to its supportive environment for family-owned and small- and medium-sized enterprises.

She stressed the importance of strengthening trade ties with Europe and the chamber’s commitment to promoting bilateral trade and investment through various events.