The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) has launched special travel packages to welcome GCC tourists in collaboration with tourism partners.

BTEA CEO Dr Nasser Qaedi was quoted as saying in a Bahrain News Agency (BNA) report that the launch of the packages coincides with the Bahrain Festive Season this month, during which BTEA has prepared a programme filled with festivals and events.

The tourism packages will grant GCC nationals and residents the opportunity to visit Bahrain with special rates for hotel reservations, access to sightseeing activities tailored to their budget, and entry to various events.

Dr Qaedi added: "We are so excited to welcome guests from across GCC countries during the Bahrain festive season this month. We have been eager to design the best packages that suit tourist needs and budgets in order for them to have a great time in Bahrain."

