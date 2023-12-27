Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of Islamic digital banking services in Bahrain, yesterday announced that five of its female leaders have been listed among 500 most influential women in the Islamic Finance report (WOMANi Report 2023) published by the Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance.

The report featured BisB’s female leadership team including chief retail banking officer Fatema AlAlawi; chief human resources officer Afnan Saleh; human resources head Dalal Al Rayes; Islamic operations head Amal Saif; and Sharia internal audit head Eman Al Binghadeer who was highlighted as the first female Sharia auditor in both Bahrain and the Gulf region.

The WOMANi report 2023 encompasses a diverse range of categories, recognising and honouring women’s outstanding contributions to Islamic finance worldwide. It shines a spotlight on exceptional individuals across academia, entrepreneurship, leadership and influence.

The report is published by the Cambridge Institute of Islamic Finance, an independent research centre dedicated to the financial sectors where Islamic banking and finance play significant roles.

BisB women workforce accounts for 36 per cent which stands as one of the highest percentages among banks in the kingdom. BisB places great importance on empowering its female employees, and during 2023, it has successfully provided more than 2,200 training courses for all of its women workforce.