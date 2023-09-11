Bahrain International Airport (BIA) has been awarded the Airports Service Quality (ASQ) Airport Customer Experience Accreditation Level 3 from Airports Council International (ACI), in recognition of its efforts to deliver an exceptional experience to all travellers and visitors.

The award was received by Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) head of customer experience Salem Almutawa, along with members of BAC’s customer experience department at the ACI Customer Experience Global Summit in Incheon, South Korea.

The achievement demonstrates BAC’s dedication to providing top-notch quality services, placing visitors and travellers at the centre of the operations.