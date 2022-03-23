The just-concluded Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix recorded an increase of 50% in international tourists compared to 2019, revealed a statement.

The increase is due to the collaboration between Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), Gulf Air, and the Bahrain International Circuit, it said.

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) Chief Executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa said this unprecedented achievement underscores the success of the combined efforts to put on a phenomenal season for this annual event, which Bahrain has hosted since 2004, and in line with the "New Era" of Formula 1, as a radically new set of regulations come into force – all designed to produce even more spectacular racing.

Home of Motorsports in the Middle East

Shaikh Salman added that this increase is due to the Team Bahrain efforts, and huge line up of events on the sidelines of Formula 1 and major marketing campaigns internationally.

“The Bahrain International Circuit proved once again this year that it is ‘The Home of Motorsports in the Middle East’, and even led the developments of this race globally. Our readiness to host the race was reflected in its good organisation with zero flaws. This indicates the efficiency of the track's cadres and our long experience accumulated over the 18 years of organising this race. We extend our thanks to all partners from government and corporate agencies, as well as individuals, that have contributed to the amazing achievement,” he said.

Dr Nasser Qaedi, CEO of BTEA, confirmed that the authority places Formula 1 event at the forefront of its priorities as one of the most important events of tourism and entertainment in Bahrain, noting that the authority has organised many promotional activities and campaigns related to Formula 1 as part of its ‘March in Bahrain’ campaign. He noted that the partnerships with international tour operators were one of the main drivers of this significant increase in the number of international tourists.

Charter flight from Netherlands

“One of the key initiatives that has happened for the first time is a charter flight from the Netherlands that was arranged by BTEA and the international circuit. We've also organised several events in parallel with Formula 1, such as the Bahrain Food Festival and the Manama Gold Festival, to encourage international tourists to spend as much time as possible in Bahrain as part of an integrated entertainment programme that satisfies their expectations and falls within the framework of the Bahrain Tourism Strategy 2022-2026's ambitious goals,” Dr Qaedi said.

Captain Waleed Al Alawi, Gulf Air Acting CEO, said: “As a trustworthy partner for Formula 1, we have proved our excellence and efficiency. Our efforts this year included launching stopover packages and gulf air holidays in time to promote Formula 1, in addition to promotional activities and marketing campaigns. We'd like also to highlight the Bahrain Tourism Authority's efforts to collaborate with us in promoting this international event, through competitive packages with local destination management companies to attract more tourists to the Formula 1.”

