Bahrain - Around 60 students aged from 11 to 15 years took part recently in the one-day ‘Entrepreneurship Masterclass’ Workshop organised by Aluminium Bahrain (Alba) for its employees’ children.

The workshop was held at the company’s premises in collaboration with Injaz Bahrain.

The workshop was an opportunity for the children to expand their interpersonal skills and business mindset through developing recycled aluminium products’ concepts and business plans.

This is a first-of-its-kind interactive workshop for Alba employees’ children. It included a comprehensive field-tour around the smelter and its facilities for all participants.

