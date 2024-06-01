Bahrain - A comprehensive suite of financial products and services offered by the Bahrain Development Bank (BDB) came under the spotlight yesterday during a conference hosted by the leading bank supporting the country’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The event, titled ‘Accelerating MSME Growth with BDB’, aimed to equip Bahraini entrepreneurs with the tools and knowledge to thrive.

More than 100 attendees gathered at the HQ at Seef Mall for a programme featuring presentations and a panel discussion with prominent local business owners.

The conference agenda featured presentations by BDB representatives providing valuable insights on how entrepreneurs can leverage the bank’s products and services for growth.

“We’re thrilled with the turnout and positive response,” said BDB’s chief banking officer Ali Al Aradi. “Equipping entrepreneurs with the resources they need to succeed lies at the heart of our mission.” He emphasised BDB’s commitment to supporting impactful projects that drive economic and social progress in Bahrain, ultimately positioning the kingdom as a regional leader in entrepreneurial excellence.

A highlight of the conference was the ‘success stories’ session, featuring established entrepreneurs who bank with BDB. Aqua Technology Transfer’s Mohamed Ali Asfoor, Eathai Restaurant’s Hashem Rahma and Adel Al Murbati, Golden Marine’s Natheer Mirza AlSadiq, Nabtat Ali’s Sayed AlMajed, and Yum Yum Kids Restaurant’s Mohammed Hasan Al Ramel all shared their experiences, demonstrating the positive impact BDB’s support has on local ventures.

The ‘Accelerating MSME Growth with BDB’ conference underscores the bank’s unwavering dedication to empowering Bahrain’s MSMEs. By offering targeted services and fostering connections within the sector, BDB plays a vital role in helping businesses reach their full potential and contribute to the kingdom’s economic prosperity.

