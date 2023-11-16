Investment opportunities in Bahrain’s fintech sector are being highlighted by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) during the eighth edition of Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF).

Taking place at the Singapore EXPO, the three-day event started yesterday bringing together the global fintech community to engage, connect and discuss trending topics related to the development of financial services, public policy and technology.

Alongside several speaking opportunities and strategic investor meetings planned with high level representatives from the Bahrain EDB, led by chief executive Khalid Humaidan, senior officials from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), Bahrain Fintech Bay, and several other leading international and local businesses operating in Bahrain are attending the pivotal fintech event in Singapore.

Additionally, the Bahrain Pavilion is hosting representatives from the kingdom’s financial services ecosystem to connect with global fintech experts and key decision makers, enabling the growth and innovation of the financial services and fintech sectors.

The participation at SFF coincides with the opening of Bahrain’s EDB’s new office in Singapore – its first in Asean, in a move that expands its global footprint and bridges the gap with Singapore and ASEAN-based financial and fintech firms interested in tapping into the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) market.

Representatives from Singapore Gulf Bank, which is currently gearing up for its launch in Bahrain, are additionally attending, joining the business delegates from Bahrain.

The project led by the Singapore-based family office Whampoa Group secured a milestone earlier this year as one of the inaugural set of projects to be granted a ‘golden licence’.

“As the financial services industry continues to be a priority sector to drive investments into Bahrain as part of the national Economic Recovery Plan, we look forward to promoting Bahrain’s value proposition to future-focused global financial and fintech firms, which stand to benefit from Bahrain’s innovative investment climate and progressive regulatory framework,” said Bahrain EDB executive director of business development for financial services Dalal Buhejji.

She added: “In addition to the strategic location of our island nation, which enables businesses operating in Bahrain to springboard into the Gulf markets and beyond, businesses operating in Bahrain gain access to a future-ready workforce that combines highly skilled, bi-lingual, driven Bahraini nationals with a diverse expat talent pool offering global perspectives.”

Bahrain’s well-established financial services sector, fast-growing diversified economy and strategic location at the heart of the Arabian Gulf make it an ideal destination for investment.

The financial services sector, has overtaken oil and gas as the largest contributor to real GDP, standing at 17.5 per cent, actively supporting economic diversification.