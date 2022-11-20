KUWAIT - Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa underlined Saturday the importance of furthering international efforts to address various challenges and promote regional and global peace.

In statements during his reception of the senior delegates participating in the 18th edition of the IISS Manama Dialogue, the Crown Prince noted that the Kingdom of Bahrain will remain a beacon of peace, and committed to supporting efforts to enhance regional and global peace, security, and stability.

He commended dialogue as a strategic solution to maintain peace and support regional and global development.

The Crown Prince reaffirmed the importance of international forums as a platform to exchange ideas, provide better solutions, and serve joint regional and global security interests.

He hoped the forum's outcomes will further cooperation to achieve the region's growth, progress, peace, and security goals.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).