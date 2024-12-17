In a spectacular display of national pride and joy, Bahrain celebrated its National Day along with the 25th anniversary of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s reign with great pomp and gaiety. The national events underscored the kingdom’s progress, unity, and the enduring leadership of His Majesty.

The festivities marked a significant moment in the kingdom’s history, as citizens came together to honour their leader’s vision and the country’s remarkable achievements, reported BNA.

His Majesty King Hamad received cables of congratulations on the occasion sent by senior members of the Royal Family, the Speaker of the Council of Representatives, the Chairman of the Shura Council, Ministers, senior officials, Shura Council members and lawmakers, dignitaries, governors, municipal councillors, Bahrain’s ambassadors abroad, heads of diplomatic missions in Bahrain, heads of societies, sports associations and clubs, and citizens.

Streets across the country are festooned with flags, and buildings glow in patriotic colors, creating a vibrant atmosphere as Bahrainis and residents partake in a wide range of cultural and recreational activities. From music and art to festive celebrations, the National Day reflects Bahrain's spirit of unity and progress.

National Day offers an opportunity to reflect on Bahrain's significant achievements in recent years, said senior officials.

Under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad, the Kingdom has experienced remarkable progress in key sectors such as economic development, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and financial services.

These accomplishments align with Bahrain Vision 2030, which aims to build a sustainable and diversified economy driven by innovation, they stated.

According to the officials, Bahrain's economy has demonstrated robust growth, achieving a 2.4% growth rate in the past year. The non-oil sector, which expanded by 3.4%, has played a crucial role, contributing 83.9% to the country's GDP.

This diversification underscores Bahrain's commitment to economic resilience, they stated.

The Kingdom continues to invest in strategic sectors such as financial services, telecommunications, tourism, and real estate, further strengthening its economy and diversifying its income streams.

Hamad bin Faisal Al Malki, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, congratulated His Majesty King Hamad and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on the occasion, which commemorates the establishment of the modern Bahraini state as a Muslim Arab state by its founder Ahmed Al Fateh in 1783, and the anniversary of the accession of His Majesty the King to the throne.

Images of His Majesty King Hamad and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, adorn prominent buildings, towers, and institutions. Decorations include the silver jubilee flag, red and white lights inspired by Bahrain’s flag, and illuminated patriotic messages on Bahrain’s streets.

Government entities, businesses, and institutions as well as key landmarks across the governorates have contributed to the displays, celebrating National Day and fostering pride.

Bahrain’s streets, landmarks and prominent buildings were adorned with festive decorations.

As a special gesture, Google once again marked Bahrain’s National Day with a doodle. The special red-and-white logo on the search engine’s homepage also sports a Bahraini flag.

A Google doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on the company’s homepages intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements and historical figures.

Bahrain’s National Day has previously featured as a Google doodle in 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

In explaining the doodle, Google said that the kingdom had gained independence in 1971 and several economic reforms were launched “that helped Bahrain become known as the pearl of the Gulf”.

“While the largest festivities take place in the capital, Manama, the spirit of National Day sweeps across Bahrain,” it added.

“From lively parades to dazzling laser shows and bustling street markets, the nation comes alive with celebration.

“Streets and buildings are decorated with flowers, lights and the red-and-white national flag – just like in today’s artwork. Bahrainis also mark the event with numerous cultural displays including art, language and musical performances like Fjiri, which commemorates the nation’s pearling legacy.”

Reflecting upon Bahrain’s remarkable journey over the past 25 years under His Majesty’s leadership, the Cabinet Affairs Minister highlighted the values of equality and unity fostered during this period.

This has laid the foundation for a new era of urban development and comprehensive growth, benefiting the Kingdom and its citizens, stated Al Malki.

The Capital Governorate features festive lights and decorations in areas such as Seef, the Diplomatic Area, Al Fateh Highway, The Avenues mall, and Bahrain Financial Harbour. Events include celebrations at Water Garden City, the 11th Bahrain Bike Week festival, and activities hosted by universities.

In the Southern Governorate, decorations illuminate key sites such as the Riffa Clock Tower, Crown Prince Street, Riffa Avenue, Zallaq Highway, Awali Roundabout, and Aqra Roundabout in Isa Town. Other decorated areas include the Isa Town Local Market, 16th December Avenue, Isa Town Gate, Bukuwara Street, and Riffa Central Market.

