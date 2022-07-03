Bahrain and the US have signed three memoranda of understanding aimed at enhancing co-operation in combating terror financing, cybersecurity and drone systems.

The MoUs were signed during a meeting between Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa and US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas in Washington yesterday.

The minister, who is on an official visited to the US, praised America’s role in developing the capabilities of the police in the fight against terrorism, and highlighted the level of security co-ordination and the exchange of expertise between the two countries within the framework of strategic partnership.

He also highlighted Bahrain’s development and its progress in democratic march and reforms, led by His Majesty King Hamad.

The King’s approach ‘focuses on promoting the values of democracy, tolerance, coexistence and openness’ which has had ‘a great impact consolidating justice, reform, security and stability’, said the Interior Minister.

Secretary Mayorkas stressed Bahrain’s standing as a key partner and ally of the US in facing security threats and risks on the regional and international arenas.

He expressed readiness of the US to support and enhance the exchange of expertise.

Present at the meeting were Bahrain’s Ambassador in Washington Shaikh Abdulla bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Interior Ministry’s Under-Secretary for Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa and members of the delegation accompanying the minister.

© Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).