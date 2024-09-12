BAGHDAD - The Iraqi and Iranian governments signed on Wednesday 14 Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) in several fields.

The signing of the MoUs came during Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani's reception of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The MoUs covered the training, youth and sports, cultural, artistic, and antiquities cooperation, and educational fields.

The documents also called for boosting media, communication, religious tourism, free trade, agricultural and natural resources cooperation.

Postal, social protection, career and technical training MoUs were signed, in addition to developing skilled labor cooperation as well as collaboration between the chambers of commerce in both countries.

President Pezeshkian and the accompanying delegation arrived in Iraq and was received at the airport by Prime Minister Al-Sudani.

The Iranian President met with Iraqi counterpart Abdullatif Rashid, discussing with him joint issues of interest, security, counterterrorism and water cooperation.

