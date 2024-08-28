Muscat: Asyad Express, a member of Asyad Group, is driving forward Oman’s vision of establishing itself as a leading logistics hub in the region. As the premier gateway to the GCC and MENA region for international partners, the company’s expansive network is designed to provide seamless connectivity, ensuring that goods are delivered quickly and efficiently to their destinations.

Holding a strategic location at the crossroads of the Middle East, Africa and Asia; Oman offers unparalleled connectivity and integrated logistics solutions to businesses looking to expand their presence in the region. Today, Asyad Express boasts a network that spans across the GCC and MENA region, with a strong presence in key markets such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Egypt, delivering to over 220 destinations.

Asyad Express’s competitive advantage lies in its ability to offer a ‘one-stop-shop’ solution for logistics and express delivery needs. The company’s in-house customs clearance, which significantly reduces transit times and costs for its partners, combined with its robust alliance with Oman Air to provide a comprehensive air freight solution, makes it an ideal partner for businesses looking to streamline their logistics operations in the GCC and MENA region.

Employing state-of-the-art warehouse operations, Asyad Express guarantees efficient inventory management and faster order processing. The company’s e-fulfillment centers leverage advanced technology for parcel security, precise labeling and temperature control, ensuring accuracy and efficiency in e-commerce logistics. Additionally, Asyad Express has implemented several digital solutions for tracking, managing and optimizing logistics operations, enhancing transparency and customer experience.

Asyad Express remains committed to supporting the growth of international businesses in the GCC and MENA region, offering a range of services designed to meet the specific needs of its partners, including express delivery, land & air freight, and customs clearance. With Asyad Express, international partners can rest assured that their goods will be delivered quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively.

