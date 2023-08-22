Muscat – The Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (ASMED), in collaboration with Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, has invited owners of small and medium enterprises operating in the travel and tourism sector to participate in World Travel Market (WTM) in London. The exhibition will be held from November 6 to 8.

WTM is seen as an essential platform for entrepreneurs to showcase their tourism services to companies and visitors, enabling them to connect with potential clients and collaborators.

By participating, entrepreneurs can also secure commercial contracts, thereby boosting their sales both during and after the exhibition. Additionally, this global event offers an opportunity to interact with peers from different regions and exchange valuable knowledge and experiences, ASMED stated.

‘Through participation, entrepreneurs will contribute to enhancing the visibility of Oman’s rich tourism potential, promoting it on an international stage.’

To be eligible for registration, several criteria must be met. The enterprise owner must be registered with ASMED and possess a valid business entrepreneurship card.

The commercial registration must be valid, and the business should be running for more than three years. Additionally, the enterprise should not have previously participated in the same exhibition through the authority.

It must be an enterprise working to attract visitors to the sultanate, and participants must provide all required documents and sign a pledge agreeing to the exhibition’s rules.

The selection mechanism includes ensuring compliance with the required conditions, availability of documents, and passing an interview. Five institutions will be selected for participation.

ASMED will cover the cost of setting up the display stand; participants are responsible for their travel tickets, accommodation, food and any other associated expenses.

The event serves as an essential platform for Omani SMEs to expand their reach and make a mark on the international stage.

