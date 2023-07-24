Muscat – Artists and intellectuals of various nationalities in Oman have welcomed last week’s announcement of the introduction of a ten-year cultural visa for writers, artists and intellectuals who wish to visit and collaborate with professionals and institutions in the sultanate.

On July 18, Majlis A’Shura approved the introduction of a decade-long cultural visa, aimed at fostering the sultanate’s arts community, aligning with a progressive cultural strategy designed to build and promote creative talent in Oman.

The cultural visa is intended to attract eligible intellectuals and writers to Oman. This move, as proposed by the shura’s Media and Culture Committee, underscores the significance of cultural heritage, architecture, language, literature, calligraphy, sculpture, drawing and other artistic fields.

The committee emphasised the importance of creating an environment that draws intellectuals, uniting the efforts of cultural authorities and visa and residence departments.

Muscat Daily spoke with citizens and expats, all of who welcomed the announcement.

Dr Nasser Palangi, Australian-Iranian artist and faculty member of Scientific College of Design

This is very surprising news for me. This means, Oman government’s cultural strategy is very advanced and updated. I received a Golden Visa last year from the UAE government, and I think it will be great to have the same in Oman, too.

Matti Sirvio, Finnish artist and proprietor of Matti Sirvio Art Galleria

I’m happy to hear this. In order to excel among the nations, we need to be in touch with them. The more we have contacts with other countries and their cultures, the more we have opportunities to make our own culture known and appreciated.

Hamdah al Shamsi, Writer and CEO of Eisar Financial Consultancy

As part of its strategy to diversify the economy, Oman has been looking at cultural investment as an important contributor to its GDP. Oman has very rich and diversified heritage and traditions, which can be explored by artists, especially foreign artists. The ten-year cultural visa is a big step in this direction. It will give Omani artists the chance to learn from other artists’ experiences and vice versa.

Amita Sanghvi, Poet and lecturer at Sultan Qaboos University

The move will have a positive impact on the youth of Oman. It gives them an opportunity to mingle with international writers and artists residing locally and learn from their expertise. The decision proves that the government welcomes great minds and truly rewards human talent very highly. This is a wonderful way to enhance creative and intellectual capacities of a nation moving towards a bright future.

Clive Gracey, Irish artist and long-time resident of Oman

This decision will position Oman as an artistic and cultural hotspot in the region in the near future. It will also have an enriching effect on local artists, writers and intellectuals by exposing them to international trends in arts and in research.

Rebeca Nigrinis, Colombian artist

I had no idea about this great news, but it’s a big move ahead to support cultural life in the sultanate and enrich the art scene. Omanis will benefit from other artists, while it will also benefit the tourism sector with more cultural events and activities to offer.

Dr Mona Kamal Ismail, Dean, Scientific College of Design

This initiative will provide added value to the creative industries in Oman. It trickles down from Vision 2040 and the cultural strategy to open doors for professional artists and designers which will lead to expansion of Oman’s orange economy. Furthermore, this will support higher education institutions to have access to a greater pool of practitioners.

Dr C Thomas, Reconstructive surgeon and resident of Oman for nearly five decades

These talented people (who are eligible for the ten-year visa) understand the beauty of Oman and its hospitality and the outside world will listen to them. It will enhance tourism, foreign investments and help Oman’s economy. I support this progressive step.

Dr Luca Moretti & Dr Lucia Oliva, Italian artists and holders of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority’s Golden Visa

Oman is seen and dreamt of as a land of fairy tales, rich in fascinating history, culture and ancient traditions, besides a majestic natural environment which is a source of inspiration for artists. The ten-year cultural visa is a praiseworthy choice for the patronage of arts that will allow artistic talent to flourish.

Dr Zahra Akbari, Art therapist

This move will bring more artistic businesses to Oman as well as make it the future home of art in the region. Art is a source of insp-iration for society to be more innovative and productive. Invest- ment in art and encouraging arti-sts to come to Oman can have a huge impact on the future of the sultanate and its leading role in propagating Islamic culture.

