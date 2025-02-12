Armstrong Fluid Technology, a leading manufacturer of intelligent flow equipment, including pumps, valves, heat exchangers and control solutions headquartered in Toronto, Canada, has appointed Qusai Abuabed as its new sales director for Türkiye and Middle East & Africa.

He succeeds Kevin Laidler, who will be returning to Toronto to take on his new role as Global Director, Specifications, effective March 1, said Armstrong in its statement.

Armstrong lauded Kevin for his impressive 35 years in the HVAC market, including 30 years with the group.

Over the last 8 years, Kevin's leadership in the Middle East and Africa has been instrumental in strengthening the company's presence in the region.

Abuabed brings 13 years of experience in the HVAC and climate solutions industry across the MENA region to the Armstrong business.

He has extensive expertise in driving revenue growth, developing strategic Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) partnerships and leading product innovation initiatives with a dynamic approach.

In his new role, Abuabed will lead a team of five professionals managing Armstrong’s sales operations across the Middle East and Africa. He will oversee the sales strategy for products including fire systems and building systems & solutions, it stated.

Abuabed's deep understanding of complex cooling challenges will also prove pivotal to the growth of Armstrong’s district cooling systems (DCS) operation.

District cooling presents a vital pathway to meeting the ambitious sustainability goals of urban development projects in the Mena region.

Armstrong's engineered-to-order systems are specifically designed to optimise the efficiency and performance of district cooling plants, reducing energy consumption by up to 40% compared to conventional cooling methods.

On the key appointment, the Canada-based group said it reinforces Armstrong's ongoing commitment to expanding its presence across Türkiye, the Middle East and Africa and driving the uptake of sustainable cooling solutions in the Mena region.

It also underlines the company’s continued ability to attract accomplished professionals who share its vision of leading global transformation in energy use.

Prior to joining Armstrong, Abuabed held senior sales and engineering roles with multinational equipment manufacturing companies.

He has a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) from Hashemite University and an Executive Certificate in Accounting and Finance from Babson Business School & Prince Mohammad Bin Salman College of Business & Entrepreneurship (MBSC), said the statement.

Abuabed is also a Project Management Institute (PMI) certified project manager and a member of the Jordan Engineers Association, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).