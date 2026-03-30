CAIRO - Arab foreign ministers agreed unanimously on Sunday to ​nominate Egyptian ⁠diplomat Nabil Fahmy as secretary-general of the ‌Arab League, succeeding Ahmed Aboul Gheit, whose second term ​in charge ends in June 2026, Egyptian state media ​outlets reported.

The decision ​came during a video conference.

Under the Arab League charter, the secretary-general is appointed ⁠by at least a two-thirds majority. While the charter does not stipulate a specific nationality for the post, it has traditionally ​been held ‌by an ⁠Egyptian, except ⁠for Tunisian Chedli Klibi, who held the position from ​1979 to 1990, reflecting Cairo’s ‌role as host of ⁠the organization’s headquarters.

Fahmy, Egypt's foreign minister from June 2013 to July 2014, also previously served as Egypt’s ambassador to the U.S. from 1999 to 2008 and to Japan between 1997 and 1999.

He is the son of Ismail Fahmy, Egypt’s foreign minister under President ‌Anwar Sadat from 1973 to 1977 ⁠when he resigned in opposition to ​Sadat's visit to Jerusalem.

The Arab League, founded in 1945, brings together 22 member states ​to coordinate ‌political, economic, and cultural policies across ⁠the region.

(Reporting by ​Mohamed Ezz. Editing by Mark Potter)