UAE residents wishing to travel to countries requiring the Schengen visa will have to wait till mid-December for visa appointments. This is due to the travel rush in the preceding season.

Travel industry executives say that UAE residents can fly to a few Schengen countries only after November as appointments to these countries have been delayed. For Schengen countries like Austria, Belgium, Greece, Portugal, Poland, and others, the visa could take at least 15 days to process.

Libin Varghese, director of sales and marketing, Rooh Tourism noted that aspirants must possess all up-to-date required documents in order to get their visa application accepted.

How to apply for a Schengen Visitor Visa?

Varghese notes down step-by-step process and documents required to apply for a Schengen Visa:

Documents required

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

