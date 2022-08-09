Muscat:The latest weather satellite imagery indicates that a tropical depression is likely to form in the eastern Arabian Sea in the coming days, but is unlikely to have any effects on the weather in Oman.

Oman News Agency, (ONA), said: “The latest analysis of weather maps and numerical forecast maps of the Civil Aviation Authority show that there are initial indications of the formation of a tropical depression in the eastern Arabian Sea, with no direct effects on the weather of the governorates of the Sultanate of Oman during the next few days.”

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

