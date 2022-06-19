Amadeus, a leading travel technology firm, is set to partner with ATS Travel, an award-winning travel management company in the Middle East, to launch its sustainable drive under the brand 'ATS Go Green' in collaboration with Olive Gaea, a Dubai-based start-up providing Net Zero solutions across the Mena region.

Amadeus said it was committed to working towards environmental sustainability, encouraging industry-wide progress to help achieve its net zero targets and securing long-term growth and prosperity for the travel industry. The company has set a target of zero emissions by 2050, with the ambition to achieve this by 2030.

The 'ATS Go Green' initiative reiterates the commitment by all parties to reach their environmental sustainability goals and be the front runners in the travel industry providing tailor-made reports on Co2 emissions for corporates.

Saleem Sharif, Deputy Managing Director at ATS Travel, said: "The partnership will allow Amadeus, ATS Travel and Olive Gaea to work closely together and offer clients offsetting opportunities and inspire sustainable living."

"The collaboration saw all parties pledging to develop a more sustainable future with participants planting mangroves at the local Al Zohra mangrove ecosystem. Participants were briefed on the sustainability project and taken on a Kayak tour to the mangrove plantation area with reusable water bottles and eco-friendly utilities. We invited our corporate clients and UAE National airlines representatives to join the event and support the cause," he stated.

According to Sharif, the increase of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere today is a growing concern within the travel and tourism sector.

"We aim to be the front runners in the travel sector providing custom carbon footprint reports for Air, Land, and hotels to our travel corporates. Our collaboration will enable us to go beyond just greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reports in the future, and provide cost effective offsetting options," he added.

Ernesto Sanchez Beaumont, Managing Director, Amadeus Gulf said: "This partnership supports our approach to transforming business operations, helping customers and driving the industry toward a more sustainable future. Enabling our customers to engage in green initiatives, such as this one from ATS Travel and Olive Gaea, and working with the global travel community on sustainability reflects our commitment to being at the forefront of change."

"The UAE Government has given a lot of emphasis to sustainability, Go Green drives and eco-tourism. It is hence critical to understand the direct impact of travel choices on carbon footprint," added Ernesto.

Vivek Tripathi, the Founder and CEO of Olive Gaea, expressed delight at partnering with ATS Travel’s sustainability initiative "ATS GO GREEN" supported by Amadeus.

"With local and global organizations racing against time to address climate change and reach Net Zero Carbon targets, we are pleased to play our part and help them take climate action. Not only will they minimize their environmental impact and support new plantation activities, they will also empower their clients with innovative and sound sustainability tools," remarked Tripathi.

"Change starts with awareness; that's why we trust our reporting and carbon offsetting initiatives will go a long way in fostering a greener travel industry in the UAE. The initiative will help both corporate and individual travellers assess their environmental impact and take positive climate action amid rising concerns over global warming," he added.

