AL DUQM: The second day of the Duqm Economic Forum 2025, held under the theme “Duqm Leads Change”, featured five sessions that highlighted the city’s role as a gateway to innovation, investment, sustainability and future ready urbanisation. With the participation of senior officials, industry leaders and international experts, the discussions underlined Duqm’s ambition to become a global hub that connects industries, communities and opportunities for sustainable growth.

On its second day, the forum featured “The Art of Agility: Manufacturing in a Fast-Paced World”, which highlighted how Duqm’s manufacturing sector is embracing IoT, predictive analytics and artificial intelligence to increase efficiency, shorten product cycles and build more resilient supply chains. Panelists emphasised that such technologies could position Duqm as a regional leader in advanced manufacturing.

This was followed by “Greenfield Development, Blue Sky Thinking: Duqm Urban Infrastructure Design”, which explored the opportunities of building a city from the ground up. Discussions focused on sustainable construction methods, innovative water management, AI-enabled planning and participatory community design, presenting Duqm as a living laboratory for modern urban development.

The session “The Smart Frontier: Positioning Duqm as a Leader in Future Ready Urbanisation” examined how the city can pioneer smart growth by integrating renewable energy, advanced mobility and digital infrastructure. Panelists emphasised how such initiatives align with Oman Vision 2040, ensuring Duqm becomes a model of climate-friendly and future-ready development.

Attention then turned to people and talent in “Talent Magnet: Live, Work & Play”. Speakers highlighted that with 65 per cent of Oman’s population under the age of 35, Al Duqm can serve as a destination for young professionals. Vibrant neighbourhoods, cultural opportunities and digital services were discussed as vital to creating a city where innovation and quality of life come together.

The final session, “It Takes a Village: Empowering Communities Through Tourism Development”, stressed the importance of involving local communities in shaping tourism experiences. Drawing on examples from Misfat Al Abriyeen and Nizwa, panelists presented innovative models such as scattered hotels and cultural tourism initiatives that generate jobs, preserve heritage and strengthen long-term community engagement.

Overall, the Duqm Economic Forum 2025 reaffirmed its importance as a strategic platform that brings together government, industry and communities to shape a future-ready city, positioning Duqm as a key driver of Oman’s economic diversification and sustainable growth.

