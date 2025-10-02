The UAE-based Al Sayegh Group has signed a strategic agreement with Triton EV, a leading manufacturer of electric and hydrogen vehicles, to establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing centre for electric trucks in Abu Dhabi.

This new centre is poised to become a regional hub, catering to the growing demand of the GCC and African markets, and further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global industrial powerhouse in the future industries sector, said a statement.

The agreement, formalised on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi economic delegation visit to the US, marks a significant milestone in bolstering the role of national and family businesses within strategic, value-added sectors, while expanding avenues of cooperation with international partners. It underlines a shared commitment to embracing the global transition towards sustainable transportation solutions and advancing the path to long-term economic sustainability, it said.

A pivotal role for Abu Dhabi chamber

This agreement underscores the strategic role of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry as a leading platform for empowering the private sector and elevating its global presence. It forms part of the chamber’s commitment to the 2025–2028 Roadmap, which prioritises support for family-owned businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), while opening new avenues for international economic partnerships.

The chamber played a crucial role in supporting this agreement by fostering effective communication channels between the local business community and international counterparts, and by providing platforms for dialogue and cooperation that have built bridges of trust and established innovative partnerships.

Events organised by the Abu Dhabi Chamber to connect local and international companies have been pivotal in realising this partnership. These initiatives have created direct opportunities for family-owned businesses and SMEs to engage with major international companies, explore new areas of cooperation, and enhance their capacity for expansion and innovation. Furthermore, these events have enabled businesses to stay abreast of rapid technological advancements, thereby strengthening the competitiveness of the UAE’s private sector at both regional and international levels.

Al Sayegh Group has affirmed that its new project will play a significant role in adopting the latest electric vehicle manufacturing technologies, facilitating the transfer of global knowledge and expertise to Abu Dhabi. This initiative is fully aligned with the Group’s vision to foster industrial innovation and strengthen its investments in future-oriented sectors.

Mansour Al Sayegh, Chief Executive Officer of Al Sayegh Group, said: “The signing of this agreement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s status as a global industrial hub for electric vehicles. It also highlights the pivotal role of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which has been instrumental in supporting these partnerships and establishing channels of communication with leading international companies, thereby paving the way for this strategic advancement. We are confident that this agreement will create new opportunities for both family-owned and national enterprises, enabling them to contribute more effectively to innovation and sustainable economic development.”

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).