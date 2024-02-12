Al Salam Bank announced the signing of several strategic partnerships with leading real estate developers and companies at the Housing Finance Exhibition.

These partnerships will present exclusive deals to visitors of the exhibition taking place until Saturday at City Centre Bahrain.

It is organised by the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry in co-ordination with Eskan Bank.

Al Salam Bank said buyers using its real estate financing solutions to purchase residential plots in Bareeq Al Retaj’s Ras Hayan project will receive a design and execution consultation from We Invision Design and Execution and will be exempted from property valuation fees.

Furthermore, they will receive special offers and discounts on bundled home electrical appliances and a BD50 Al Salam Gas purchase voucher.

Taiba Real Estate will offer Al Salam Bank’s customers exclusive discounts on residential plot prices in the Talia project.

They will also benefit from Delmon Gate’s special discount of BD3 per sqft in the Bashra Delmon project.

Additionally, the Union Company will offer special discounts on prices for residential plots in the Al Nokhetha project and another project located in Tubli.

Al Salam Bank’s personal and property financing customers will get competitive profit rates, a grace period of up to six months, and exemptions from property valuation fees, administrative fees, and down payments.

They will also experience a seamless process, instant approvals, affordable monthly instalments, and the opportunity to earn loyalty rewards programme points.

Commenting, Mohammed Buhijji, head of retail banking at Al Salam Bank, said, “We are pleased to announce these strategic partnerships, which represent a significant step in providing innovative and diverse housing solutions that meet our customers’ aspirations and exceed their expectations. We are committed to providing the highest levels of our real estate services through these key partnerships that reflect our shared vision in building a sustainable residential community in Bahrain.”