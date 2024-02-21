Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) recently announced the expansion of its Private Banking services across several branches in Kuwait. This endeavor aims to better serve customers and enhance their overall banking experience, thus exemplifying the Bank’s dedication to providing convenient top-tier services.

The newly designated branches are spread across various governorates in the country with Al Jabriya and Al Shaab branch in Hawalli; Kaifan branch in Al Farwaniya; Al Andalus branch in Al Jahra; and Al Adan branch serving customers in both Al Ahmadi and Mubarak Al-Kabeer governorates. These additions complement the existing head office branch, providing customers with widespread access to the ABK’s Private Banking services.

This strategic move underscores ABK’s commitment to welcoming customers with strong financial capabilities to its growing family, catering to their unique needs and offering a banking experience that aligns with the highest standards as well their lifestyle.

On this occasion, Mohammed Behbehani, Head of Private Banking at ABK, said, “This effort underscores the Bank’s ongoing commitment to delivering the highest levels of privacy and comfort, with a focus on transactions starting from KD 300,000 and above.”

Priority is given to Private Banking customers to conduct their transactions at these branches, with dedicated relationship managers readily available to promptly and efficiently address their banking requirements. Additionally, special appointment scheduling is provided to ensure streamlined and expedited transaction completion upon their branch visit.

Behbehani continued, “ABK offers personalized consultations on investments, delivered by a highly experienced wealth and investment management team. This advisory service extends to offering valuable insights on prominent investment opportunities in Kuwaiti and global markets.”

He added, “The Bank remains committed to delivering the best offers and discounts in collaboration with leading companies across various sectors, while facilitating transactions through alliances with reputable concierge companies in the Kuwaiti market.”

Moreover, Private Banking customers are eligible for all types of credit cards with exemption from annual renewal fees, underscoring the Bank’s dedication to staying attuned to the evolving needs and preferences of its high-net-worth clients. ABK is focused on continuous service and product development to ensure client satisfaction and consistently provide added value throughout their partnership. This, in turn, will contribute to enhancing the Bank’s competitive position in the banking sector.

Looking ahead, ABK is dedicated to further expanding its branch network to accommodate the needs of its Private Banking customers, reaffirming its commitment to delivering exceptional service that attracts more clients to bank with ABK.

