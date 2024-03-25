Ahlan App, a Bahraini loyalty programme and delivery platform, has raised $3 million at a valuation of $15m in its first investment round which has been fully-subscribed and led by Hope Ventures.

The round was joined by top-tier private sector investor Al Rajhi Holdings as well as other angel investors.

Launched in 2021, Ahlan rewards customers for loyalty with cashback directly on the platform through its dine-in, pick-up, and home delivery services.

To date, it has attracted more than 1,400 vendors and serves over 200,000 clients, rewarding them with more than $10m in cashback credit.

This investment in Ahlan comes as part of Hope Ventures’ mandate of investing in promising, high-potential Bahraini businesses and SMEs.

Ahlan plans to use the funds raised to increase its market share.